Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 75,072 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the November 30th total of 31,609 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,773 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,773 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SMNEY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.13. The company had a trading volume of 51,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 1.94. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $146.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMNEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Siemens Energy

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Energy AG is a global energy technology company headquartered in Germany that provides equipment, systems and services across the power generation and transmission value chains. Established as an independent public company through a spin-off of Siemens AG’s energy businesses in 2020, Siemens Energy draws on a long industrial heritage to design, manufacture and service technologies used by utilities, industrial customers and the oil and gas sector.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes gas and steam turbines, generators, transformers and high-voltage transmission equipment as well as grid connection and power-conversion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.