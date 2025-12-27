GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Trading 5.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.27. 410,011 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 270,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.1470.

GoGold Resources Stock Up 5.7%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

GoGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoGold Resources Inc is a Canada-based junior precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico. The company’s flagship asset is the Parral Tailings project in the state of Chihuahua, where it processes historical mill tailings through a custom-designed carbon-in-pulp (CIP) plant. GoGold also holds the extensive Los Ricos project in Jalisco, featuring both North and South zones with high-grade veins and bulk-tonnage targets, which it continues to advance through systematic drilling and resource definition programs.

Founded in 2007 and publicly listed on the OTC Markets under the symbol GLGDF (and on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture under GGD), GoGold Resources has built its portfolio by acquiring under-explored or overlooked deposits and applying modern exploration techniques.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.