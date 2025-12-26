iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Short Interest Update

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,265,406 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the November 30th total of 486,606 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 465,563 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 465,563 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,748,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,672,000 after purchasing an additional 145,652 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 1,673,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,285,000 after purchasing an additional 76,496 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Tennessee lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Tennessee now owns 1,084,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,675,000 after buying an additional 87,436 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 870,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,125,000 after buying an additional 31,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 778,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,705,000 after buying an additional 39,470 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

USRT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $57.18. 381,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,348. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $60.63.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

