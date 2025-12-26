Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Trading 2.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) were up 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 3,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 62,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Up 2.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS: USNZY), widely known as Usiminas, is one of Brazil’s leading integrated steel producers. The company operates across the full steel value chain, from iron ore mining to the manufacture and distribution of flat steel products. Its portfolio includes hot- and cold-rolled coils, coated sheets, tin plates, plates and tubular products, which serve a broad array of end markets such as construction, automotive, packaging, machinery and energy.

Founded in the mid-1950s through a partnership between Brazilian and international investors, Usiminas is headquartered in Belo Horizonte and maintains its principal steelmaking facilities in Ipatinga, Minas Gerais, as well as secondary operations in Cubatão (São Paulo) and Santa Cruz.

