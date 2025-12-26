Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Down 6.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.02. 25,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 72,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

LYEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Lyell Immunopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.11.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.81) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 96.68% and a negative net margin of 794,292.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 773.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 154,327 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation T cell therapies for cancer. Leveraging a proprietary platform that combines cell therapy, gene editing and molecular discovery, Lyell seeks to overcome key barriers in the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s approach centers on engineering T cells to enhance their persistence, functionality and resistance to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple autologous T cell programs engineered to target tumor-associated antigens in solid malignancies such as melanoma, ovarian and pancreatic cancers.

