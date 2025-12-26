Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Announces Earnings Results

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 40.03%.

Noble Roman’s Price Performance

Shares of NROM opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Noble Roman’s has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noble Roman’s Inc is a fast?casual restaurant franchisor specializing in pizza and Italian?style menu offerings. The company licenses its Noble Roman’s Pizza brand as well as its Tuscano’s Italian Style Sub brand to franchisees and operates a limited number of company?owned locations. Through these partnerships, it provides training, marketing support and proprietary recipes to ensure consistency across its network.

The company’s menu centers on large pies, pizza by the slice and hand?tossed dough products such as pretzels, breadsticks and flatbread sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.