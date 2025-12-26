Kite Price Tops $0.0893 on Major Exchanges (KITE)

Kite (KITE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, Kite has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Kite has a total market capitalization of $0.16 and approximately $28.42 million worth of Kite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kite token can now be purchased for $0.0893 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,648.74 or 1.00153641 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,468.20 or 0.99684994 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kite Token Profile

Kite’s launch date was November 2nd, 2025. Kite’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1 tokens. Kite’s official website is gokite.ai. Kite’s official Twitter account is @gokiteai. The official message board for Kite is medium.com/@kiteai.

Kite Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kite (KITE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kite has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Kite is 0.08915802 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $31,230,000.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gokite.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

