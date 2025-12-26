Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPIE) Short Interest Update

Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPIE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,295 shares, an increase of 2,211.1% from the November 30th total of 532 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,230 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,230 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPIE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,359,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,781 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 98.73% of Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF worth $262,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:PPIE opened at $27.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57. Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.62.
Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF Dividend Announcement
Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF Company Profile
The Putnam Panagora ESG International Equity ETF (PPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in developed international companies of any capitalization, excluding the US. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria. PPIE was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.
