Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF is Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF worth $35,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $45.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $45.90.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

