Guidewire Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 7,975 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total value of $1,531,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 141,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,272,094.64. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 6,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total value of $1,155,361.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 240,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,241,915.44. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,140 shares of company stock worth $11,911,574. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 215.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1,458.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 44,891 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,192.8% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 92,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,359,000 after purchasing an additional 91,652 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.29.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $205.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.96. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $165.08 and a 52 week high of $272.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.10, a PEG ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.23%.The business had revenue of $332.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

