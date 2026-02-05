Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Citizens Jmp from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citizens Jmp currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMZN. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JMP Securities set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.37.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.4%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $232.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.96.

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 47,061 shares of company stock worth $10,351,262 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447,045 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,671,634,000 after buying an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and partners highlight AWS strength — several firms raised targets or reiterated Buy as AWS deals and enterprise AI demand accelerate, supporting medium-term revenue upside. AWS-Prosus partnership

Analysts and partners highlight AWS strength — several firms raised targets or reiterated Buy as AWS deals and enterprise AI demand accelerate, supporting medium-term revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: Amazon expands Alexa and AI strategy: Alexa+ widely rolled out and talks to use OpenAI models could boost device engagement, advertising and Prime stickiness if integrations scale. OpenAI-Alexa report

Amazon expands Alexa and AI strategy: Alexa+ widely rolled out and talks to use OpenAI models could boost device engagement, advertising and Prime stickiness if integrations scale. Positive Sentiment: Execution signals — leadership move in Selling Partner Services (Amit Agarwal named) and Dharmesh Mehta joining CEO Jassy’s advisory team suggests operational focus on marketplace growth and technical strategy. Leadership change

Execution signals — leadership move in Selling Partner Services (Amit Agarwal named) and Dharmesh Mehta joining CEO Jassy’s advisory team suggests operational focus on marketplace growth and technical strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Delivery and retail metrics remain strong (record same/next-day volume — billions of Prime deliveries), supporting core commerce scale but with margin/capex trade-offs. Delivery speed story

Delivery and retail metrics remain strong (record same/next-day volume — billions of Prime deliveries), supporting core commerce scale but with margin/capex trade-offs. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview: market focus is AWS revenue, AI-related capex and margins — options traders imply a large post-earnings move, increasing short-term volatility risk/reward. Options-implied move

Earnings preview: market focus is AWS revenue, AI-related capex and margins — options traders imply a large post-earnings move, increasing short-term volatility risk/reward. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is piloting AI tools for TV and film production (Amazon MGM Studios’ AI Studio) — potential long-term content cost savings but uncertain near-term revenue impact. AI studio tools

Amazon is piloting AI tools for TV and film production (Amazon MGM Studios’ AI Studio) — potential long-term content cost savings but uncertain near-term revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Infrastructure headwinds in Europe: long delays to power-grid connections are slowing planned data?center expansions, which could constrain AWS capacity growth and push up capex/timing risk. Power-grid delays

Infrastructure headwinds in Europe: long delays to power-grid connections are slowing planned data?center expansions, which could constrain AWS capacity growth and push up capex/timing risk. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment and execution concerns: new Alexa subscription pricing and ongoing job cuts / heavy AI/data-center spending keep near-term margin pressure and investor patience in check. Alexa price reaction

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.