Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $369.59 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $369.5926.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $388.00 to $379.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, November 26th.

Get Autodesk alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $298,025.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,700. This trade represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $777,202,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,649,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,730,415,000 after acquiring an additional 734,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Autodesk by 326.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 918,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $291,624,000 after purchasing an additional 702,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,768 shares of the software company’s stock worth $289,324,000 after purchasing an additional 604,235 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $297.83 on Monday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.