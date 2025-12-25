Head to Head Contrast: Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) & United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS)

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) and Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Lucky Strike Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.13 $227.50 million $3.27 10.89 Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.23 billion 1.01 -$10.02 million ($0.38) -23.58

Profitability

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Lucky Strike Entertainment. Lucky Strike Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Parks & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Lucky Strike Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parks & Resorts 10.83% -44.47% 6.88% Lucky Strike Entertainment -3.80% -23.31% -1.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of United Parks & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.2% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for United Parks & Resorts and Lucky Strike Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parks & Resorts 3 6 4 0 2.08 Lucky Strike Entertainment 1 4 4 0 2.33

United Parks & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $50.82, suggesting a potential upside of 42.71%. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a consensus target price of $12.57, suggesting a potential upside of 40.31%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe United Parks & Resorts is more favorable than Lucky Strike Entertainment.

Risk & Volatility

United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Parks & Resorts beats Lucky Strike Entertainment on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

