Short Interest in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Drops By 92.1%

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,169 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the November 30th total of 27,302 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,615 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,615 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DOL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.00. 8,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,555. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.84. The company has a market cap of $709.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.71. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $66.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOL. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1,409.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 228.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada. The Index consists of 300 largest companies ranked by market capitalization from the WisdomTree DEFA Index.

