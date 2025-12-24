Murata Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Update

Murata Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,494 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the November 30th total of 102,674 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,265,574 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,265,574 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Murata Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Murata Manufacturing stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 136,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,845. Murata Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Analysts expect that Murata Manufacturing will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and modules, best known for its development and production of ceramic components. Founded in 1944 by Akira Murata and headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Kyoto Prefecture, the company has grown into a leading global supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), ceramic resonators, and a broad range of passive and active electronic parts used across consumer, industrial and automotive electronics.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses passive components (such as capacitors, inductors and filters), sensors and sensing modules, power modules, and RF/wireless communication modules.

