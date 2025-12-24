Short Interest in Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Drops By 100.0%

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 39 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 124,668 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,248 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 114,248 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Odyssey Health Price Performance

Shares of ODYY traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,056. Odyssey Health has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Odyssey Health Company Profile

Odyssey Health, Inc, a medical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medical products. It develops CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue devices; and ONP -001 and ONP -002 neurosteroid drug compounds to treat concussions and rare brain disorders. The company was formerly known as Odyssey Group International, Inc Odyssey Health, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

