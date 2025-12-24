Short Interest in Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Drops By 100.0%

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 39 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 124,668 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,248 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 114,248 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Odyssey Health Price Performance
Shares of ODYY traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,056. Odyssey Health has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.
Odyssey Health Company Profile
