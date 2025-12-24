Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.63 and last traded at $21.75. 37,632,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 39,320,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

Rivian Automotive News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Rivian unveiled its own autonomy chip and a subscription strategy, a major strategic update investors view as a path to higher-margin recurring revenue and differentiation vs. other EV makers. This news helped lift the stock. Article Title

Rivian unveiled its own autonomy chip and a subscription strategy, a major strategic update investors view as a path to higher-margin recurring revenue and differentiation vs. other EV makers. This news helped lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and firms have raised price targets and issued bullish notes ahead of the R2 launch (Wedbush and others), providing fresh buy-side impetus and validation of near-term upside. Article Title

Analysts and firms have raised price targets and issued bullish notes ahead of the R2 launch (Wedbush and others), providing fresh buy-side impetus and validation of near-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Coverage calling RIVN an “EV recovery play” and highlighting the R2 SUV’s strong anticipation has supported momentum—Rivian is up materially year-to-date, drawing momentum investors. Article Title

Coverage calling RIVN an “EV recovery play” and highlighting the R2 SUV’s strong anticipation has supported momentum—Rivian is up materially year-to-date, drawing momentum investors. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price-target raises (one upgrade to $25 cited) and coverage noting large weekly gains help justify continued buying interest from traders. Article Title

Analyst upgrades and price-target raises (one upgrade to $25 cited) and coverage noting large weekly gains help justify continued buying interest from traders. Positive Sentiment: Options activity shows big, concentrated bets (so?called “market whales”) in RIVN, which can amplify short-term rallies and volatility as large players position for further upside. Article Title

Options activity shows big, concentrated bets (so?called “market whales”) in RIVN, which can amplify short-term rallies and volatility as large players position for further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysis notes Rivian is testing stacked resistance levels; these could either limit upside near-term or, if cleared, trigger another leg higher—watch volume and whether resistance is convincingly broken. Article Title

Technical analysis notes Rivian is testing stacked resistance levels; these could either limit upside near-term or, if cleared, trigger another leg higher—watch volume and whether resistance is convincingly broken. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest figures contain anomalies (zeros/NaN) and appear unreliable; current published short-interest doesn’t provide a clear read on bearish positioning. Investors should verify with exchange filings before drawing conclusions. (internal short-interest report)

Reported short-interest figures contain anomalies (zeros/NaN) and appear unreliable; current published short-interest doesn’t provide a clear read on bearish positioning. Investors should verify with exchange filings before drawing conclusions. (internal short-interest report) Negative Sentiment: There’s evidence of short-term profit-taking and pullbacks after recent 52?week highs; traders trimming positions could create volatility and modest downward pressure until buyers re-enter. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cfra Research raised shares of Rivian Automotive to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 61.34% and a negative return on equity of 57.33%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, Director Peter Krawiec sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $71,089.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,422.90. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $305,898.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,167,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,309.27. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 120,154 shares of company stock worth $2,017,909 over the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 113.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth $30,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 291.0% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.