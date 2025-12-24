Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Trading Down 50.5% – Here’s What Happened

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 50.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.69 and last traded at GBX 9. Approximately 433,062,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,958% from the average daily volume of 10,671,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pantheon Resources from GBX 70 to GBX 66 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pantheon Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 66.
Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c. 1.6 billion barrels of ANS crude and 6.6 Tcf of associated natural gas. The Company owns 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres.
Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of approximately $5 per barrel of recoverable resources by end 2028.
