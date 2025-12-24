Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 985 shares, an increase of 1,101.2% from the November 30th total of 82 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,552 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 124,552 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aimei Health Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFJKR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. 19,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,496. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. Aimei Health Technology has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.49.

Aimei Health Technology Company Profile

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquires businesses in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology/device industries or diagnostic, and other services sectors. Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

