Short Interest in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHAR) Grows By 576.7%

ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,382 shares, an increase of 576.7% from the November 30th total of 352 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ESH Acquisition Stock Up 6.7%

ESH Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,119. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. ESH Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.27.

About ESH Acquisition

ESH Acquisition Corp is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker ESHAR. The company was formed in August 2020 and completed its initial public offering in June 2021. As a blank-check vehicle, ESH Acquisition’s sole purpose is to identify, acquire or merge with one or more businesses, providing a public platform and access to capital for its target.

ESH Acquisition seeks opportunities within technology-enabled industries, with particular emphasis on financial technology (fintech), digital platforms, software and related services.

