Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $86.10 and last traded at $86.64. 5,332,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 19,267,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.38. The company has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans acquired 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. The trade was a 6.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.