iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP is MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 356.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,245,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,763 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,027,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,666,000 after buying an additional 70,170 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,024,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,364,000 after buying an additional 247,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,203,000 after acquiring an additional 671,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,841,000 after acquiring an additional 392,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP opened at $102.22 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $103.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.00.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

