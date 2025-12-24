MB Levis & Associates LLC Sells 881 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

MB Levis & Associates LLC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 1.4% of MB Levis & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. MB Levis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi and other Wall Street firms remain bullish — Citi recently raised its price target to $690 (from $670) and reiterated a Buy, citing a favorable machinery/industry outlook and the company’s dividend yield, which supports further upside. Wall Street Firms Bullish on Caterpillar

Citi and other Wall Street firms remain bullish — Citi recently raised its price target to $690 (from $670) and reiterated a Buy, citing a favorable machinery/industry outlook and the company’s dividend yield, which supports further upside. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Caterpillar’s 2025 outperformance vs. the Magnificent 7 underscores investor rotation into industrial cyclicals — narratives emphasizing steady demand, capex activity, and margin resilience have helped lift the stock. How Caterpillar Crushed the Magnificent 7 in 2025

Coverage highlighting Caterpillar’s 2025 outperformance vs. the Magnificent 7 underscores investor rotation into industrial cyclicals — narratives emphasizing steady demand, capex activity, and margin resilience have helped lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: Broad market write-ups note CAT has outpaced broader market gains this year, reinforcing momentum and attracting attention from trend-following investors. Positive headlines and analyst support are helping sustain the rally. Caterpillar Outpaces Stock Market Gains

Broad market write-ups note CAT has outpaced broader market gains this year, reinforcing momentum and attracting attention from trend-following investors. Positive headlines and analyst support are helping sustain the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets flag CAT as a trending stock — increased attention can amplify moves in both directions; trending status alone is not a valuation signal but may increase short-term volatility. Caterpillar Is a Trending Stock

Zacks and other outlets flag CAT as a trending stock — increased attention can amplify moves in both directions; trending status alone is not a valuation signal but may increase short-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary asks whether it’s “too late” after a ~60% rally — this raises valuation and timing questions for new buyers; for existing holders, it frames risk management rather than immediate fundamental change. Is It Too Late To Consider Caterpillar?

Commentary asks whether it’s “too late” after a ~60% rally — this raises valuation and timing questions for new buyers; for existing holders, it frames risk management rather than immediate fundamental change. Negative Sentiment: Short-term pullback driven by cooling AI trade — headlines report Caterpillar hit its worst slide since April as momentum traders rotated out of industrials when the AI trade regained focus; that rotation caused intraday weakness and higher selling pressure. Caterpillar Runs Into AI Hype Wall

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $582.63 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $627.50. The stock has a market cap of $272.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $565.39 and a 200 day moving average of $473.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.44, for a total transaction of $5,714,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,460 shares in the company, valued at $31,692,062.40. This trade represents a 15.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total value of $6,034,465.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,874,576.40. The trade was a 55.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,895 shares of company stock worth $34,007,516. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.