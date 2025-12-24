Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $63.64 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 13.1% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $63,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $418.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $411.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $426.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

