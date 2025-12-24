Phraction Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Phraction Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.7% of Phraction Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. IMZ Advisory Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMZ Advisory Inc now owns 7,062 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 196,703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,190,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at $123,391,555.21. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,076,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $232.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.01 and a 200-day moving average of $225.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. CICC Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.50.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

