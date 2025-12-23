Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK):
- 12/22/2025 – Stoke Therapeutics had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – Stoke Therapeutics was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/15/2025 – Stoke Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2025 – Stoke Therapeutics had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – Stoke Therapeutics had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/19/2025 – Stoke Therapeutics had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/19/2025 – Stoke Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/13/2025 – Stoke Therapeutics had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/7/2025 – Stoke Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.
- 11/5/2025 – Stoke Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – Stoke Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $22.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – Stoke Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/3/2025 – Stoke Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 5,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $152,545.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,055.40. This represents a 45.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $296,603.17. The trade was a 45.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,957. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
The company’s lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.
