Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK):

12/22/2025 – Stoke Therapeutics had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Stoke Therapeutics was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/15/2025 – Stoke Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Stoke Therapeutics had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Stoke Therapeutics had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Stoke Therapeutics had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Stoke Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/13/2025 – Stoke Therapeutics had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – Stoke Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

11/5/2025 – Stoke Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Stoke Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $22.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Stoke Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Stoke Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 5,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $152,545.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,055.40. This represents a 45.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $296,603.17. The trade was a 45.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,957. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company’s lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

