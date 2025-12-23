TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Trading 33.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 211,536 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 148,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

TRU Precious Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.50.

About TRU Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp. in October 2020. TRU Precious Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TRU Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRU Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.