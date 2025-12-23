Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:MSFD)

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFDGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of MSFD stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. 63,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,213. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Dividend History for Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD)

