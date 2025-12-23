Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:MSFD)

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of MSFD stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. 63,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,213. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15.

Get Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.