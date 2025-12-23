Citigroup Lowers Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $185.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $191.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $258.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.00.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,958. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $156.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert D. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $211,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,747.02. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc (NYSE: PAYC) is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom’s software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company’s core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

