Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Corebridge Financial (CRBG)

Corebridge Financial (NYSE: CRBG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/16/2025 – Corebridge Financial is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – Corebridge Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – Corebridge Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – Corebridge Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – Corebridge Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/19/2025 – Corebridge Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/17/2025 – Corebridge Financial had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.
- 11/13/2025 – Corebridge Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/7/2025 – Corebridge Financial was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.
- 11/5/2025 – Corebridge Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – Corebridge Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.
Corebridge’s product suite includes retirement income and annuity products, individual and group life insurance, asset management and investment advisory services, and employer-sponsored retirement plan offerings.
