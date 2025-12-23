Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Corebridge Financial (CRBG)

Corebridge Financial (NYSE: CRBG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/16/2025 – Corebridge Financial is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Corebridge Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Corebridge Financial is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Corebridge Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Corebridge Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Corebridge Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Corebridge Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Corebridge Financial had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.

11/13/2025 – Corebridge Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – Corebridge Financial was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/5/2025 – Corebridge Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Corebridge Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE: CRBG) is a publicly traded provider of retirement, life insurance and asset management solutions. Formed from the separation of American International Group’s life and retirement operations, Corebridge focuses on helping individuals, employers and institutions manage retirement income, protect against longevity and mortality risks, and invest long-term savings. The company operates under a unified brand that brings together insurance products and investment capabilities to deliver integrated financial solutions.

Corebridge’s product suite includes retirement income and annuity products, individual and group life insurance, asset management and investment advisory services, and employer-sponsored retirement plan offerings.

