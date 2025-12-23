KBR (NYSE:KBR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.52 and last traded at $39.7650, with a volume of 293489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on KBR from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

KBR Stock Down 0.7%

The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. KBR had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 4.71%.The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,544,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,199,000 after buying an additional 79,258 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in KBR by 25.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,506,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in KBR by 8.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,090,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,116,000 after acquiring an additional 308,268 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,419,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,929,000 after purchasing an additional 517,633 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,550,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,621,000 after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

