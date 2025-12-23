Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AVL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AVL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1584 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVL traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.85. 447,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,560. The company has a market cap of $97.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,242.50 and a beta of 9.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08. Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

Get Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares alerts:

About Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (AVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Broadcom Inc stock. AVL was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.