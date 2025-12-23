Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AVL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AVL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1584 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.
Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVL traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.85. 447,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,560. The company has a market cap of $97.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,242.50 and a beta of 9.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08. Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $74.75.
About Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Elon Warns “America Is Broke”. Trump’s Plan Inside.
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.