SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $32.1730, with a volume of 7068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $633.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLY. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,743,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,249,000. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 579,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,896,000 after buying an additional 215,285 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,397,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,161,000 after purchasing an additional 137,994 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies. RLY was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

