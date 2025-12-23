NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.90. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $9.8750, with a volume of 7,476 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 0.29.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.56%. The firm had revenue of $674.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.49 million. On average, analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 809.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 275,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 213.1% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 275,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that provides midstream infrastructure and marketing services for the energy industry. The company focuses on the transportation, storage, fractionation and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and refined petroleum products. Through its integrated operations, NGL Energy Partners serves producers, processors, refiners and industrial customers across key U.S. energy-producing regions.

The partnership’s asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, fractionation plants, and distribution facilities.

Featured Articles

