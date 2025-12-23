Centurion 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.45 (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Centurion has a market capitalization of $76.32 thousand and approximately $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Centurion has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,784.19 or 0.99677279 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,439.34 or 1.00160480 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion launched on March 1st, 2019. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00098272 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

