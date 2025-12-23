ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ANyONe Protocol has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. ANyONe Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.11 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,784.19 or 0.99677279 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87,439.34 or 1.00160480 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ANyONe Protocol

ANyONe Protocol’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,999,965 tokens. The official message board for ANyONe Protocol is anyone-protocol.medium.com. ANyONe Protocol’s official website is anyone.io. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn.

Buying and Selling ANyONe Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 97,499,965.54041649 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 0.20569467 USD and is up 8.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,989,899.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

