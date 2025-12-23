White Pine Investment CO Sells 69,172 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

White Pine Investment CO decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,172 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 40,561 shares in the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 153,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.72 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.73 and a 12 month high of $83.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2548 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

