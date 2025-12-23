OLD National Bancorp IN Has $11.62 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,559 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,807,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $375.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $378.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

