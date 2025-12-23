Airbnb (ABNB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) recently:

12/19/2025 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

12/5/2025 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2025 – Airbnb had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $104.00 to $107.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $111.00 to $118.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2025 – Airbnb was given a new $155.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.

11/7/2025 – Airbnb was given a new $156.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

11/7/2025 – Airbnb had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $147.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $111.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $107.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Airbnb had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Airbnb had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

10/24/2025 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $148.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $28,475,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 232,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,929.90. The trade was a 50.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 141,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $17,204,043.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,979.20. The trade was a 92.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,752,641 shares of company stock valued at $214,070,170. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

