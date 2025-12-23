Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.8864.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $50.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a current ratio of 13.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $397.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.66 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 113.04%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 129,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,561.97. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,033,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $175,169,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $124,785,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 711.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,369,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 175.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,364,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,006 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

