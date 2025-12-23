Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. CJS Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 632.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 152.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.60.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $678.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT) is a leading North American specialty retailer, manufacturer and distributor serving the lawn and garden and pet supplies markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Pet and Garden. In the Pet segment, Central Garden & Pet offers a comprehensive range of products including pet food, treats, accessories, training products and habitat solutions for dogs, cats, birds, fish and small animals. The Garden segment encompasses a wide array of lawn, garden and outdoor living products, such as soils, fertilizers, planters, pest control solutions, landscape lighting and watering equipment.

Central Garden & Pet's product portfolio includes both proprietary and branded offerings.

