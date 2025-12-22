Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) and Viaspace (OTCMKTS:VSPC) Head to Head Contrast

Viaspace (OTCMKTS:VSPC – Get Free Report) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viaspace and Digimarc”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viaspace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Digimarc $38.42 million 4.59 -$39.01 million ($1.71) -4.74

Risk and Volatility

Viaspace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digimarc.

Viaspace has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digimarc has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Viaspace and Digimarc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viaspace 0 0 0 0 0.00 Digimarc 1 0 1 0 2.00

Digimarc has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.91%. Given Digimarc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digimarc is more favorable than Viaspace.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of Viaspace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Digimarc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viaspace and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viaspace N/A N/A N/A Digimarc -109.17% -50.08% -38.57%

Summary

Digimarc beats Viaspace on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viaspace

VIASPACE Inc. engages in the renewable energy business in the United States and internationally. It develops Giant King Grass (GKG), a biomass and energy crop. The company’s GKG could be burned in biomass power plants to generate electricity; made into pellets that could be burned together with coal to reduce carbon emissions from existing power plants; generated bio methane through anaerobic digestion; and used as a feedstock for low carbon liquid biofuels for transportation, biochemical, and bio plastics, as well as animal feed. VIASPACE Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Santa Cruz, California.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle. Its solutions are used in various application solutions, such as sorting of consumer-packaged goods in recycling streams. The company offers its solutions through its sales personnel and business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

