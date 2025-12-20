Surience Private Wealth LLC Invests $903,000 in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 $UPRO

Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 accounts for 0.8% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $115.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 3.03. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $122.19.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.