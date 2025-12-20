Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $149.11, but opened at $142.6370. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $138.2130, with a volume of 186 shares.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.64 and its 200-day moving average is $132.59.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA, headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany, is a long-established multinational chemical and pharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1668. Operating under the brand Merck Group (and using distinct consumer-facing names in certain regions to avoid confusion with other companies of similar name), the company is privately controlled by the Merck family and organizes its activities across multiple business units that serve customers in Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and beyond.

The company’s operations are organized mainly into three businesses.

