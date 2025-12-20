Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,657 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 142.9% during the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho raised shares of McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.57.

MCD stock opened at $315.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.93.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 280.89%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.48%.

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s raised its quarterly dividend to $1.86 (annualized $7.44), signaling continued free?cash?flow strength and supporting the stock’s income appeal. (Dividend disclosure appeared in recent MarketBeat reporting.)

McDonald’s raised its quarterly dividend to $1.86 (annualized $7.44), signaling continued free?cash?flow strength and supporting the stock’s income appeal. (Dividend disclosure appeared in recent MarketBeat reporting.) Positive Sentiment: Holiday marketing is driving strong attention — the Grinch Meal promotion generated broad press and consumer buzz, which can boost seasonal traffic and brand engagement. Read More.

Holiday marketing is driving strong attention — the Grinch Meal promotion generated broad press and consumer buzz, which can boost seasonal traffic and brand engagement. Read More. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s revived its digital MONOPOLY promotion to push app downloads, reinforce value messaging and support U.S. traffic for Q4 — a digital-first campaign that can improve repeat visits and AUVs. Read More.

McDonald’s revived its digital MONOPOLY promotion to push app downloads, reinforce value messaging and support U.S. traffic for Q4 — a digital-first campaign that can improve repeat visits and AUVs. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and institutional activity remains mixed: several analysts reaffirm or tweak targets around the low?to?mid $300s, and institutional holdings changed modestly — supports a “hold” consensus but not a clear re?rating catalyst. (Coverage summarized in recent market reports.)

Analyst and institutional activity remains mixed: several analysts reaffirm or tweak targets around the low?to?mid $300s, and institutional holdings changed modestly — supports a “hold” consensus but not a clear re?rating catalyst. (Coverage summarized in recent market reports.) Neutral Sentiment: Political/insider transaction news: a report noted Representative Julie Johnson sold shares of McDonald’s; such public selling can draw short?term attention but doesn’t change fundamentals. Read More.

Political/insider transaction news: a report noted Representative Julie Johnson sold shares of McDonald’s; such public selling can draw short?term attention but doesn’t change fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EVP Desiree Ralls?Morrison sold 2,486 shares (~$795k at $320) and reduced her holdings ~28% — insider selling can be perceived negatively by investors, especially when clustered with other sales. SEC filing: Read More.

EVP Desiree Ralls?Morrison sold 2,486 shares (~$795k at $320) and reduced her holdings ~28% — insider selling can be perceived negatively by investors, especially when clustered with other sales. SEC filing: Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reputational hit: McDonald’s pulled an AI Christmas ad after backlash in some markets, which generated negative headlines and potential short?term brand distraction. Read More.

Reputational hit: McDonald’s pulled an AI Christmas ad after backlash in some markets, which generated negative headlines and potential short?term brand distraction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader industry pressure: analysts note U.S. restaurants face softer demand, higher value sensitivity and cost pressures — a tougher consumer backdrop could cap same?store sales and margin upside. Read More.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 6,567 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.50, for a total value of $2,006,218.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,133. The trade was a 58.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $795,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,760. This trade represents a 28.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,516 shares of company stock worth $13,036,090. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

