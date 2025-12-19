Sernova Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Announces Earnings Results

Sernova Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Sernova Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOVF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.09. 33,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,487. Sernova Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The company has a market cap of $31.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

Get Sernova Biotherapeutics alerts:

About Sernova Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sernova Biotherapeutics is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing cell?based therapeutic technologies for patients with chronic and life?threatening diseases. Headquartered in London, Ontario, Canada, the firm is advancing an implantable device platform designed to support the long-term survival and function of therapeutic cells. The company’s lead product candidate, known as the Cell Pouch System, is engineered to create a vascularized environment in which transplanted cells can thrive, with an initial emphasis on treating patients with type 1 diabetes.

In its core program, Sernova has initiated a Phase I/II clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of the Cell Pouch System in individuals with type 1 diabetes who require islet cell transplantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.