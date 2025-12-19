SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 3.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.37 and last traded at $27.24. 43,597,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 64,031,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Trending Headlines about SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 3.6%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $949.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $273,286.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 265,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,004,848.62. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $1,142,228.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 138,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,684.96. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 66,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,834 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 840.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 693.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.