Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Up 1.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)’s stock price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $63.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as high as $55.31 and last traded at $55.19. Approximately 71,939,356 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 40,345,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.26.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Phillip Securities boosted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.59.

Key Bank of America News

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of America by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 394,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,345,000 after purchasing an additional 149,652 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 44,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank raised its stake in Bank of America by 13.4% during the third quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 5,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $403.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

