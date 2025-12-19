Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) General Counsel Benjamin Looker Sells 6,517 Shares

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $23,917.39. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 385,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,271.35. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ESPR opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $908.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $4.13.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.33 million. Analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Esperion Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 40,487.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 31,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $802,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.