Themes Silver Miners ETF Plans Annual Dividend of $2.86 (NASDAQ:AGMI)

Themes Silver Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AGMI – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 2.865 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 464.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th.
Themes Silver Miners ETF Price Performance
AGMI traded down $3.43 on Thursday, hitting $61.68. 3,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747. Themes Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $66.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of -0.03.
Themes Silver Miners ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Themes Silver Miners ETF
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Broadcom Stock Crashes 20%—But Wall Street Sees It Soaring to $500
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Forget the Chips: 4 Industrial Plays for the AI Rebound
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MongoDB Could Hit Record Highs—But You’ll Need to Move Fast
Receive News & Ratings for Themes Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.