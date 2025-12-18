Themes Silver Miners ETF Plans Annual Dividend of $2.86 (NASDAQ:AGMI)

Themes Silver Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AGMI – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 2.865 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 464.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th.

AGMI traded down $3.43 on Thursday, hitting $61.68. 3,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747. Themes Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $66.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of -0.03.

The Themes Silver Miners ETF (AGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Silver Mining index. The fund tracks an index comprised of stocks globally that derive significant revenue from silver mining. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the industry and price-weighted in the portfolio, subject to concentration capping requirements AGMI was launched on May 3, 2024 and is issued by Themes.

